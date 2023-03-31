A Toronto Driver Parked In A TTC Bus Stop To Grab Tim Hortons & The Video Is So Cringey
The Timmies run cost the driver $150. 😬
A Toronto driver paid a hefty price for their Tim Hortons run this week after they chose to park at a TTC bus stop.
Bicycle Patrol Officer Erin Urquhart took to TikTok to vent her frustration about a parking offence she witnessed outside of St. George Station on Tuesday.
Urquhart reported that the incident unfolded after she ticketed a driver $150 for parking their Jeep in a No Standing Zone — Why? Because they wanted a Tim Hortons coffee.
"When I was out on the road and as I was finishing up the ticket, the driver came running out of the Tim Hortons with coffee in hand saying, 'Oh, I'm here, I'm here,'" Urquhart said.
"Well you're either, gonna stand here and take the ticket, or you're gonna get it in the mail if you decide to get in your car and drive away," she added.
Urquhart claimed that the driver initially ignored her and got into their car, but did not flee the scene.
"I served the ticket on the passenger side, and that's when he got out to say, 'I was only three minutes," she said.
In the video, the driver and the officer can be heard arguing. The former can be heard shouting, "It's not like you don't do that," to which the latter responds, "No, I don't because I'm on a bike."
Urquhart later used Google Maps to show viewers where the driver could have parked instead.
"There was a parking lot right in between the Tim Hortons building and the TTC station, and there's Green P right there. Right there. No excuse," she explained.