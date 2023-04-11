Toronto Man Charged For Allegedly Posing As A Police Officer & Sexually Assaulting A Woman
Police said he met the victim online.
The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has charged a Toronto man and is appealing for information from the public in a sexual assault investigation.
According to police, the suspect allegedly posed as a police officer when meeting a woman online and eventually sexually assaulted her in his own home.
Police said they first became involved in this sexual assault investigation on March 28.
Photos of the suspect show him in what appears to be a police uniform and DRPS confirmed that through the investigation, it was verified that the suspect was, "in fact not a police officer."
After the victim and the suspect met each other online, police explained in a press release that the man identified himself as a police officer and gained the victim's trust.
He eventually invited the victim over to his home where police said he assaulted and sexually assaulted her.
36-year-old Ahmed Moustafa of Toronto has since been charged with assault, sexual assault, and two counts of impersonating a Peace Officer.
Investigators appear concerned that there could be other victims.
DRPS has asked the public for help in finding any other potential victims and said investigators are also hoping to speak with anyone who might have information that could help to identify other victims or anyone who was previously contacted by the man.
Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact D/Cst. Shaddick or A/Det. Suthers of the West Division Criminal Investigative Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2524.
Anonymous information can also be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.