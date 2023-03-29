This Wanted Man Could Be In The GTA & Toronto Police Said He Takes Public Transit
"Please do not approach him."
The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is asking for the public's help in their search for a wanted man who may be somewhere in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
Two days after the initial information about this wanted man was released, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) has since informed the public that the man might be taking public transit in the city.
"Please be on the look out for this wanted man," TPS said in a Tweet on Wednesday. "There is reason to believe he may be in Toronto and uses public transportation."
Justin Bodnarchuk, 41, (of no fixed address) is wanted for two counts of uttering threats.
In their initial news release issued on March 27, DRPS said the man was believed to be somewhere in the Oshawa area.
"On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 11 a.m., members from East Division began an investigation after receiving information that a male was threatening to cause harm to another person," DRPS said in their release. "Police have been unable to locate the suspect and are now appealing to the public for assistance."
Despite the warnings that Bodnarchuk might now be taking public transit in Toronto, police have told anyone who sees him or knows where he is to not approach him but instead call 911 immediately.
News of this latest potential threat on Toronto transit follows the shocking murder of a 16-year-old boy at Keele subway station on Saturday night and a stabbing on a TTC bus the following day that left a man with serious injuries.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this wanted man is asked to contact Durham Police Detective Gordon of the East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1615, or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.