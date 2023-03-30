Toronto Police Identify Woman Wanted In TTC Bus Stabbing & Another Public Transit Assault
She is considered armed and dangerous.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has identified and released a photo of a woman wanted in connection to two separate violent incidents on the TTC over the last several months.
Of the pair of assaults on public transit in Toronto, the most recent took place on Sunday evening when a man was stabbed while aboard a TTC bus near Keele St. and Donald Ave.
Police have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Nimo Umar Gayad and have asked the public for help in locating her.
\u201cNews Release - Woman wanted in Assault investigations, Bloor Station area, Nimo Umar Gayad, 29\nhttps://t.co/lNHZLC2CLp\u201d— Toronto Police (@Toronto Police) 1680142374
Along with Sunday night's assault that left a man with serious injuries, police said in a press release that the woman is also wanted in connection to an assault on a TTC subway that happened on December 2, 2022, at around 5:20 p.m.
No further details on that incident have been released.
Gayad is now wanted on a total of nine charges, including three counts of assault, assault with a weapon, and aggravated assault.
"She is considered armed and dangerous," police said. "If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1."
This latest TTC safety warning follows renewed concerns about violence on public transit in Toronto, particularly after the murder of a 16-year-old boy at a subway station on Saturday night.
TPS also warned that a man wanted by the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) for uttering threats could be in Toronto and that he uses public transit in the city.
Anyone with information about this latest suspect is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.