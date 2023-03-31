OPP Say A 10-Year-Old Boy Was Killed In A 'Tragic' Three-Vehicle Crash On The QEW (VIDEO)
It's not clear exactly what caused the chain-reaction collision.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal crash on an Ontario highway that has claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy.
The three-vehicle chain reaction collision happened on the Niagara-bound QEW at Tufford Road in the town of Lincoln, Ontario, roughly 100 kilometres from Toronto, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Thursday.
According to a video update from OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, a vehicle being driven by a 31-year-old Mississauga woman was approaching "slowing or stopped traffic" during peak rush hour and crashed into the back of a white SUV, which he said was being driven by a 44-year-old woman from Beamsville, Ontario.
Two 10-year-old brothers were in the back seat of the SUV, which Schmidt explained was then pushed into the back of another SUV.
"Paramedics and fire were able to extricate one of the 10-year-old boys that was in the back of that white SUV," said Schmidt. "He was transported to hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced deceased in hospital around nine o'clock last night."
\u201cFatal collision: A 10 year old boy from Beamsville Ont. was pronounced deceased in hospital after a three vehicle collision on the #QEW/Tufford Rd. Vineland. Three others to hospital with minor injuries. Investigation ongoing, updates to follow. #BurlingtonOPP\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1680216223
Schmidt said the other 10-year-old in the vehicle and their mother who was driving had to be taken to the hospital, as did the 37-year-old driver of the vehicle that they crashed into.
All of their injuries were described as minor.
It appears exactly what caused this crash remains a mystery.
Aside from the slowing or stopped traffic that Schmidt mentioned, he said the roads were dry, the sun was shining and, "visibility was clear."
"This is certainly a very tragic investigation and our hearts go out to those family members and loved ones of this 10-year-old boy," Schmidt said.
The investigation into the three-vehicle crash continues and Schmidt said so far, no charges have been laid.