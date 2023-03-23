OPP Calls Out Dangerous Sunroof Stunt On Burlington Skyway & It's A Big Yikes (VIDEO)
"Don't be this passenger."
Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers and their passengers to remain vigilant on highways after an absolutely wild incident was caught on camera.
The OPP has recently released a shocking video showing a dangerous stunt by a passenger on the Burlington Skyway.
In the video, which was posted on the OPP's Highway Safety Division's Twitter account, a passenger can be seen casually hanging out of a car's sunroof as it crosses the Burlington Skyway bridge on the QEW west of Toronto.
While the exact time and location of the incident are unknown, the OPP is urging drivers to think twice before attempting such reckless behaviour.
"Sometimes pets will stick their head out the window to smell the fresh air," OPP wrote. "I would suggest what we see in the video is not a good idea, don't be this passenger."
The Burlington Skyway bridge is a popular route between Burlington and Hamilton and sees a lot of traffic.
"Good lord," Stuntman Stu, a well-known Ottawa radio host, commented on the video. "Something tells me they don't have their seatbelt on," another person joked.
The incident took place only a few weeks after the OPP released a video that showed someone hitching a ride on the back of a transport truck on a highway.
OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said of the incident at the time as "very dangerous behaviour" and "something that we don't ever want to see," which he said could also cause serious injury or death.