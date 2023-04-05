Three Men Wanted In York University Stabbing & Two People Were Randomly Attacked (PHOTO)
One man was stabbed as he tried to help another victim.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has released images of three suspects and is appealing to the public for help in identifying them in connection with a stabbing at York University.
Police said that on March 29 at around 6 p.m., officers were called to the area of York Boulevard and Keele Street, where a 24-year-old man had been stabbed by a group of three men that he didn't know.
The man was approached by the group on the campus of York University in broad daylight, and according to a press release, the group demanded that the man hand over his jacket to them.
Police said the victim was assaulted by the group but eventually managed to get away. But, the victim returned when he saw the group turn their focus to someone else.
As the suspects began assaulting a second victim, identified by police as a 19-year-old man, the first victim tried to help him get away from the group.
According to police, that's when the first victim was stabbed and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police didn't elaborate on whether the 19-year-old suffered any injuries in the assault.
They have, however, released clear images of the group of suspects that were allegedly involved in these two assaults and the stabbing on campus in hopes of them being identified.
Three suspects sought in stabbing on Wednesday, March 29.Toronto Police Service
Along with these photos, TPS has also released descriptions of the three suspects, all of whom are described as clean-shaven 20-25-year-olds.
- The first suspect is described as 6'0", 180 lbs, with a short black afro and was last seen wearing a shiny black puffer jacket, blue pants and black running shoes.
- The second suspect is described as 5'7", 150 lbs, with short black spiky hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, grey sweatpants and black shoes with white soles.
- The third suspect is described as 5'7", 150 lbs, with short black spiky hair and was last seen wearing a brown puffer jacket, a black shirt, grey sweatpants and black shoes.
Police are asking anyone with information on this incident or anyone who is able to identify these suspects to contact them at 416-808-3100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at 222tips.com.
This latest random attack follows renewed concerns about safety, particularly on the TTC in Toronto, after an "unprovoked" attack at Keele subway station in March, where a 16-year-old boy was killed, and several other recent incidents on public transit.