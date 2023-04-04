ttc

People Are Sharing Useful Tips & Advice To Help Anyone Who Now Fears Taking The TTC

The concerns come in light of recent violence.

Toronto Associate Editor
TTC Subway sign. Right: People sitting on the TTC.

TTC Subway sign. Right: People sitting on the TTC.

Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime, Yanmingzhang | Dreamstime

Using the TTC in Toronto can feel scary for some, especially after the increase in incidents reported. However, using public transit is essential when living in Toronto.

A recent conversation about safety unfolded on Reddit after someone asked for advice on ways to conquer their fear of riding the TTC.

"It's irrational for me to fear taking the TTC - I know that I'm more likely die or be injured in a car accident. But over the last couple weeks Ive walked right up to a station... ready to go in and then decide 'nope, going to just walk the rest of the way,'" the Redditor stated.

"Anyone else struggling with this? Any ideas about how to get over it? I don't mind walking right now but I start work again in a week so I have to deal with this," they asked.

from askTO

Someone suggested they try the bus or streetcar first because the commuter would be above ground and "can get off quickly if you start to panic."

"Once you're comfortable doing that, try going one stop on the subway during quiet times, then gradually add more stops/go during busier times. Exposure therapy!!" they added as the following steps.

from askTO

Another Redditor shared an experience with the original poster, relating to their concern and how they conquered their fear.

from askTO

"You have no idea how big of an impact this just made on my perspective. Going to use this when I try to go with a friend," the original poster said.

from askTO

"The fact that you can go to the station is already progress," someone reassured them. "You live in one of the safest cities in North America and have one of the safest transit systems. Your likelihood of injury in a car is a couple of orders of magnitude larger than in TTC."

from askTO

Others have told the rider to bring someone along for the first few rides until they get more comfortable, which is a great suggestion.

In other words, if you've been scared of using public transit in Toronto, check out this Reddit thread. There might be some information in there that could help you face your fears too.

From Your Site Articles
Mira Nabulsi
Toronto Associate Editor
Mira Nabulsi is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on cheap travel from Toronto and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Loading...