Toronto Police Identify Man Wanted For Assault & Death Threats After A Woman Was Attacked
He is currently still at large.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has named a suspect in connection with an assault that took place in Leaside last week.
The victim was a woman who was allegedly approached and then attacked near a parked vehicle by a man who fled the area before the Toronto Police arrived.
The TPS says the assault took place at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Laird Drive. The police received a call after the incident, and officers arrived on the scene soon after.
The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Samuel Wincenty, who has no fixed address.
He is described as five-feet-nine inches tall and 160 lbs. He is wanted on several charges, including threatening death, three counts of assault, theft, uttering threats and failure to comply with a release order.
The police are currently on the hunt for Wincenty and urge anyone with any information to come forward and help with the investigation.
You can contact the police directly at 416-808-5500 or remain anonymous by reaching out to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting their website at www.222tips.com.
Wincenty has been identified on the heels of another suspect that was recently arrested in a "series of sexual assaults" in Toronto.
The TPS arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy on April 17 for six reported incidents of sexual assault that date back to July of last year.
Some of the incidents took place at the Gatineau Hydro Corridor Trail and others on the East Don Valley Trail, according to the police.