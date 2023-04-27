Toronto Man Charged For Forcibly Confining & Sexually Assaulting A Woman For Months On End
Toronto Police are concerned there could be more victims.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has made an arrest in a disturbing sexual assault case that involved a woman being forcibly confined and investigators are concerned there could be more victims.
Police announced in a press release on Wednesday that a 29-year-old man had been arrested in charged in a case in a series of incidents that spanned the course of a year and a half.
During that time the suspect allegedly "forcibly confined and sexually assaulted a woman on several occasions," police said.
On April 21, police said 29-year-old Dhrubo Hasan, of Toronto, was charged with dozens of offences, including:
- Three counts of Sexual Assault
- Six counts of Assault
- Six counts of Assault by Choking
- Assault with a Weapon
- Aggravated assault
- Three counts of Forcible confinement
The suspect was due in court on Wednesday.
No details regarding the victim were released.
"Police are concerned there may be more victims," they said in their release.
Anyone with information on this has been asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
TPS also encouraged all "affected individuals" to come forward to report "human trafficking occurrences."
"We want to ensure everyone has access to support services and an exit strategy, regardless of their decision to proceed criminally," police said.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact support services for male survivors of sexual assault at 1-866-887-0015. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.
