Toronto Police Say A Man Wanted In A TTC Sex Assault Tried To Hug & Kiss A Woman On A Bus
Police said he had been following her.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has released photos of a man who is wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a TTC bus that was reported last week.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Officers were called to the Victoria Park Avenue and O'Connor Drive area on Friday at around 7:30 p.m., where police said it was reported that a man had followed a woman onto a bus.
According to police, the incident began as a woman was waiting at a bus stop in the area and the alleged suspect approached her.
Police reported that the man began speaking with her and followed her onto the bus.
"The man pulled her arm and demanded she sit with him," police said in a press release.
The sexual assault allegedly took place as the woman got off the bus.
\u201cNews Release - Suspect Sought in Sexual Assault Investigation, Victoria Park Avenue and O'Connor Drive, Images Released\nhttps://t.co/yFMmJaR9CW\u201d— Toronto Police (@Toronto Police) 1682883167
"The man followed her as she exited the bus and hugged and kissed her," police explained, and reported that the woman pushed the man away and he took off.
No injuries were reported in the incident. Police also have not shared any additional details about the victim.
However, a photo of the suspect has now been released.
Police have described the man as approximately 50 years old, about 6'0", with a short beard, and they said he spoke with an accent.
Police added the man was last seen wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans, brown work boots, a black baseball hat, and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact support services for male survivors of sexual assault at 1-866-887-0015. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.