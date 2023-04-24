I Took A TTC Self-Defence Class & These 8 Key Lessons Have Made Me Feel A Lot Safer
With the rise in violent incidents being reported on the TTC in recent months, many Torontonians are feeling unsafe when using public transit.
A new seminar hosted by the Civilian Self Defense Academy teaches Torontonians different ways to protect themselves against danger when using public transit, and I took the class to see what it's all about.
Chris Gagne, founder of Toronto Krav Maga Academy, and Joey De Los Reyes, co-owner of Kombat Arts Training Academy, are the session leaders. They use the martial art Krav Maga to teach participants how to defend themselves.
"Krav Maga, ('contact combat' in Hebrew), is a practical self-defence system designed to be accessible for all individuals, regardless of age, size, or martial arts experience," the seminar website states.
The two instructors started the Civilian Self Defense Academy team in response to the increasing incidents on the TTC. I went to one of the sessions hosted on Sunday, April 23, and learned a lot of things that made me feel more confident as a woman in Toronto.
I get scared of riding public transit, but I also fear walking the streets of Toronto alone. This might be because of all the stories shared online, but it's also because, as a woman, I face many discomforts that make me feel defeated.
Learning from the instructors that I could take myself out of dangerous situations made me feel motivated to increase my strength, trust my gut instincts, and practise the art of self-defence.
One class won't solve everything, but learning the principles of self-defence is a step toward feeling safer when out in the city alone. It's important to note that the point of self-defence is not to win a fight but rather to get yourself out of a dangerous scenario as fast as possible.
Here are eight things I learned that could also help you feel a lot safer in Toronto.
"Palms Kill"
Joey, one of the instructors, shared a tip on what to watch out for when on public transit or walking on the streets. This is a takeaway that stuck with me because it's something everyone should be aware of, but it's the idea that "palms kill."
If you are walking and don't see a person's hands, listen to your gut instinct and move. Whether crossing the street or taking a left, it's better to walk away from the scenario than to risk it.
Joey said it's really easy for someone to hide dangerous objects, and one of the first signs is not seeing their hands.
Another thing to watch out for when walking the streets is looking at the other person's beltline. Sometimes attackers put guns and knives there. But also, it's crucial to watch for a person's eye contact. Where are they looking? What kind of gaze do they have?
You should always try to instinctively watch out for these things.
Use your wrists, not your fists
Using the inner part of my hand to strike.
Typically, people think a punch might be the most hurtful and effective way to escape a dangerous situation, but that might not always be the case.
Instinctively, people use their fists for violence, but the instructors taught us to use the heel of our palms, where the wrist is, instead.
Striking the attacker with the inside of your hand will hurt you less and allow you to hit a few more times if needed. The aim of this is not to keep fighting, but to get yourself out of a scenario and run.
Think about where you sit on the TTC
Self-defence while seated.
The other instructor, Chris, shared that where and how you sit on the TTC matters. He prefers sitting on the horizontal aisle-facing seats, where he can see both sides of the train, so that he can stay vigilant about what's happening.
Additionally, he doesn't like to know that someone is sitting behind him, and if he doesn't find a preferred seat, he'd rather stand.
Sitting with your heels up and toes down is vital to getting up and moving quickly, the trainer shared.
Also, if you're wearing a backpack, put it down, keep your hands free and don't let anything weigh you down in case you need to react quickly.
Always know where the exits are
No matter where you are — whether at a restaurant, supermarket, or TTC subway station — you should always know where the exits are so that you can run toward one immediately if put in a dangerous scenario.
This was an important lesson taught during the self-defence class. The aim is to leave safely, and you can't do that if you don't know where the closest exit is to you.
Size doesn't always matter
What to do if someone is pushing you from the back.
Even though smaller people might face people larger and stronger than them, sometimes that doesn't matter. Krav Maga uses techniques that allow participants how to defend themselves against people regardless of age or size.
If done correctly, these techniques involving balance, body movement and strength can help almost anyone get out of a sticky situation.
For example, if you were being pushed from the back, an instructor-taught technique is to put an arm straight up toward your ear and use the other to hit when turning around and away from the line of attack.
Aim for the vision, wind and limbs
Where to aim when striking.
When aiming for the attack, where you hit is important to analyze. The instructor said you should aim for three things to be the most effective:
- Vision — attacking the eyes
- Wind — where a person's breathing could be interrupted, including the nose, throat, chest and groin
- Limbs — their arms and legs
Joey said, "If you're not cheating, you're not winning."
Keep fighting when knives are involved
The instructors using a water bottle to act as a knife.
When knives are involved, these scenarios can be tricky, the instructors shared. There are specific techniques you can use to keep yourself protected, like moving the weapon away from your body by jerking back and using your forearm to protect yourself if the knife is coming towards you from above.
But, the trainers also emphasized that you are likely to get hurt if someone attacks you using it. So, don't stop fighting, they reiterated.
You can use whatever items you have with you as a shield to protect yourself — for example, your backpack or groceries.
Proximity of the attacker matters
The trainers said that how far away from you the attacker is matters in terms of how you should react. If the attacker is far, run away. If they are closer, don't be afraid to use your legs to kick and get away, they explained.
Arms should only be used to strike when the attacker is in close proximity to you. It's also helpful to use your voice to seek help and gain bystanders' attention.
Final thoughts
It takes a lot of time, practice and experience to be able to implement these techniques correctly, and it'll take more than an hour and a half to learn about ways to defend yourself because the scenarios are endless.
But, if I had to give you one piece of advice from what I've learned, it's to trust your gut instinct and react. You are stronger than you think. Fight for yourself and defend your body, don't just take what comes at you.
If someone seems unsettling, don't stay put — wait for the next elevator, cross the street, don't say hello back — just leave the scene before it gets worse.
If you are interested in joining one of the classes, you can sign up on their website, and once you've graduated from the course, you can go back for more free classes to help you feel strong and fearless in Toronto.
I went alone, and there were people of all ages, races and genders, so don't be afraid to take the first step toward your safety.
If you or someone you know is facing harassment, intimidation or discrimination, refer to these support resources available across Canada. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.