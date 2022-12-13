Police Caught A Drunk Driver On Highway 407 With An Open Bottle Of Crown Royal (VIDEO)
He sad he was coming from the "spa."
York Regional Police (YRP) caught a drunk driver, "Royal"-handed on Highway 407.
In a video posted to Twitter on December 13, YRP shared a drunk driver on Highway 407 who had an "empty bottle of Crown Royal in the car" and "some Twisted Teas to chase."
\u201cDrunk on Highway 407. Empty bottle of Crown Royal in the car. Some Twisted Teas to chase.\n\nA high-speed disaster, waiting to happen. Stopped thanks to a concerned caller.\n\nIf you suspect someone is driving impaired, call 9-1-1. You could be saving lives.\n\n#SafeRoadsYourCall\u201d— York Regional Police (@York Regional Police) 1670937617
YRP said the driver, who had been stopped on the side of the highway because they ran out of gas, was a "highspeed disaster waiting to happen."
Police were able to stop the driver thanks to a concerned caller in Markham.
"I got a customer that just left my establishment. He's very, very drunk," said the caller in the video. "He was passed out in my locker room. We had to wait for security to wake him up."
Police located the drunk driver, who told officers that he hadn't been drinking and that he'd just gone to the spa.
The officer wasn't buying the spa story and called the driver out on having bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
The driver was handcuffed and placed under arrest for impaired driving.
The YRP officers showed the camera an open bottle of Crown Royal that was down to its last sips and two cans of what appear to be Twisted Teas.
YRP asks that if you suspect someone may be drunk driving to call 911 because it could save lives.
\u201cHalfway through the annual provincial #FestiveRIDE initiative & still catching impaired drivers who CHOSE to make bad choices. Our hope is that they SEE THE LIGHT & CHOOSE a better path. #NEROPP will continue with R.I.D.E. programs to keep our #Community safe. #DriveSober ^cb\u201d— OPP North East Region (@OPP North East Region) 1670941288
OPP North East Region put out a warning for drunk drivers on Twitter because halfway through the province's Festive RIDE program, they're still catching impaired drivers.