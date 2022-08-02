Ontario Police Charged 4 People In 25 Hours For Drunk Driving In These 2 Spots Last Weekend
Police found an infant in the backseat of one of the vehicles.
Some Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers had a busy long weekend, as they arrested four drivers in 25 hours for drunk driving in Orillia and Severn.
In a news release issued on August 1, officers with the Orillia Detachment shared that they charged three drivers on July 30 and another on July 31 over the Civic Holiday weekend with "impaired operation."
The first driver was caught just after 9 a.m. on Saturday, when OPP saw her slumped over the wheel of a car on Matchedash Street North. Officers said they "roused" the driver and placed her under arrest.
Not only did police find an "edged weapon" in the car, which they say was prohibited, but they also saw an infant in the backseat.
OPP contacted family members to come and get the child as the driver was taken to the detachment for more investigation.
An unnamed 26-year-old from Severn has been charged with operation while impaired under alcohol and drugs, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, abandoning a child and unauthorized possession of a weapon. Police aren't sharing her name with the public to protect the infant's identity.
Later on Saturday, shortly after 8:15 p.m., OPP attended a call about a car crash on Brodie Drive where a vehicle left the roadway. When they arrived, the driver reportedly assaulted the attending officer while they were being arrested.
After further investigation, police found "psilocybin and a large quantity of cannabis" in the car, and 28-year-old Hayley Rowan has now been charged with seven different charges, including assault with intent to resist arrest, driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor, and operation while impaired - blood drug concentration.
Just after 9:45 p.m. on Saturday night, Orillia OPP attended another call of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 North in Severn when a car struck the guardrail.
"Police responded quickly to the scene, as the vehicle was stuck in the live lane of the highway," the news release reads.
As a result of their investigation, 30-year-old Eileen Magee was given three charges, including operation while impaired and dangerous operation.
One more driver was arrested on Sunday morning
On July 31, right after 10 a.m., OPP went down to a downtown parking lot after receiving reports that two vehicle occupants were "slumped over."
After waking them up, police arrested both of them, and brought the driver to the detachment for further investigation. Cheryl Pawis, a 43-year-old from Orillia, was charged with operation while impaired, and for possession of a schedule I substance including cocaine, opioids (other than heroin) and methamphetamine, as a result of their investigation.
"All accused were also issued 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspensions (ADLS) and had their vehicles impounded for seven days," the release reads.
OPP also took the time to remind Ontarians of what they can do instead of driving under the influence.
"Please take a cab or rideshare service, call a friend for a ride, or make safe alternative arrangements if you consume intoxicating substances."
