A Fatal Crash On Ontario's Hwy 11 Reportedly Left 1 Pregnant Woman & 2 Unborn Babies Dead
The other pregnant woman allegedly also lost her unborn child in the crash.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
A tragic accident last week has left one pregnant woman dead, another in the hospital, and two unborn children dead, according to reports.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges against a 67-year-old commercial driver from Dorval, Québec. Richard Ouellette was charged with dangerous operations causing death and dangerous operation causing bodily harm, according to a press release posted on April 11.
On April 7, Ouellette allegedly travelled northbound on Highway 11 in a commercial motor vehicle and crashed into a "passenger vehicle within the intersection of Highway 11 and 65," according to police.
The crash caused a four-vehicle collision on the road and resulted in an immeasurable loss.
Alexander Niemi told CTV News Northern Ontario that his fiance, Christina Osmond, and their unborn son, Colton, both died in the crash.
Police confirmed the collision left one individual dead and another in hospital in a press release posted on April 8. However, they did not release the identity of the deceased.
"One thing I'd like to say to honour them is that they were my happy little family. I love them so much and I'm at such a loss right now," Niemi told CTV News Northern Ontario.
"She was my rock, and he was going to be my little helper around the garage. I couldn't wait to be a father, but someone who couldn't pay attention to what's going on in front of him ripped that away from me."
His fiances' friend, who was also in the crash and pregnant, lost her unborn daughter due to the collision and is in "fairly rough shape," he added.
Niemi, who says his entire family is in the trucking business, is now calling for "stricter restrictions on getting a commercial driving licence in Canada."
"We need to make a message with this. There's been way too many deaths due to lack of knowledge, training and experience."