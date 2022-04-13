Western University Student Was Fatally Struck While Walking In A Parking Lot Near Campus
She was originally from Sault Ste. Marie.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
On April 11, a Western University student was struck and killed by a motor vehicle collision in London, Ontario.
According to the London Police Service, at around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews attended to a "motor vehicle collision involving a female pedestrian in the 900-block of Western Road."
"The involved driver remained on scene," they added.
According to CTV News, the victim was hit by a pickup truck pulling a trailer with landscaping equipment while she was walking in a parking lot.
Western University took to Twitter on April 12, revealing the victim's name who had died due to the collision.
"Maija Nenonen, an Honours Business Administration student in her first year at the Ivey School of Business, was the victim of the tragic traffic incident off-campus yesterday," the university shared.
Nenonen, originally from Sault Ste. Marie attended Western University in 2018, and after three years she transferred to Ivey.
"Maija's family shared that she had dreamt of attending Western well before applying for schools in Grade 12. Maija loved her experience with Western and Ivey," they added.
Alan Shepard, the President & Vice-Chancellor of Western University, said in a tweet, "We encourage our community to come together and be there for one another. Western will be offering counselling to students and employees who are in need of support. We are here for our community."
"She was deeply proud to be a Western Mustang," Western University added.
There is no word from the police about whether charges have been laid as they continue to investigate.
"Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)."