NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario police

Ontario Police Charged An Impaired Driver Who Got His Car Stuck On Top Of A Headstone

Police said nobody was hurt from the incident.

Toronto Associate Editor
A car that got stuck on a headstone at an Ontario cemetery.

A car that got stuck on a headstone at an Ontario cemetery.

OwenSoundPolice | Twitter

An Ontario driver is in grave trouble after getting his car stuck on a headstone, and police have charged him for impaired driving.

On Tuesday, May 24, at around 6:15 p.m., Owen Sound Police responded to a call about a car that had lost control while going through Greenwood Cemetery, the press release reads.

When officers got there, they saw a silver Nissan Altima stuck right on top of a gravestone with its two front wheels lifted off the ground.

Police arrested an unidentified 25-year-old driver for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and also seized open alcohol containers.

Later, the driver gave the police "breath samples" that showed his blood alcohol concentration was almost double the legal limit.

Per the Ontario website, drivers can face impaired driving charges if their blood alcohol concentration is 0.08 or within the "warn range" between 0.05 and 0.079. There's also zero tolerance for drivers who have their G1 or G2 licence, or if they are 21 years old or younger.

Officers charged the driver with impaired driving, operating a vehicle with an excess blood alcohol level, and operating a vehicle without insurance. His licence has been automatically suspended for 90 days, and his car has been impounded too.

According to police, the headstone and the car sustained some "substantial damage" following the accident, but fortunately, the driver, passenger, and nearby pedestrians weren't hurt as a result of the incident.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2022, to answer to the charges.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...