Ontario Police Charged An Impaired Driver Who Got His Car Stuck On Top Of A Headstone
Police said nobody was hurt from the incident.
An Ontario driver is in grave trouble after getting his car stuck on a headstone, and police have charged him for impaired driving.
On Tuesday, May 24, at around 6:15 p.m., Owen Sound Police responded to a call about a car that had lost control while going through Greenwood Cemetery, the press release reads.
When officers got there, they saw a silver Nissan Altima stuck right on top of a gravestone with its two front wheels lifted off the ground.
Police arrested an unidentified 25-year-old driver for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and also seized open alcohol containers.
\u201c#ImpairedDriving. Do not get behind the wheel if you are impaired. You put your life & the lives of others at risk. #ZeroTolerance for this behavior.\u201d— OwenSoundPolice (@OwenSoundPolice) 1653476419
Later, the driver gave the police "breath samples" that showed his blood alcohol concentration was almost double the legal limit.
Per the Ontario website, drivers can face impaired driving charges if their blood alcohol concentration is 0.08 or within the "warn range" between 0.05 and 0.079. There's also zero tolerance for drivers who have their G1 or G2 licence, or if they are 21 years old or younger.
Officers charged the driver with impaired driving, operating a vehicle with an excess blood alcohol level, and operating a vehicle without insurance. His licence has been automatically suspended for 90 days, and his car has been impounded too.
According to police, the headstone and the car sustained some "substantial damage" following the accident, but fortunately, the driver, passenger, and nearby pedestrians weren't hurt as a result of the incident.
The driver is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2022, to answer to the charges.