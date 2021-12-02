Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

An 'Impaired' Ontario Driver Was Caught On The Highway In A Car Littered With Beer Cans

They were charged with impaired driving.

An 'Impaired' Ontario Driver Was Caught On The Highway In A Car Littered With Beer Cans
OPP_HSD | Twitter

If you've ever driven in the Greater Toronto Area, the chances are you've seen plenty of Ontario drivers making questionable decisions, but some are so face-palm-worthy.

The OPP's Highway Safety Division reported Thursday that an impaired driver, who was stopped overnight on Highway 410, had been found travelling with empty beer cans littered throughout their vehicle's interior.

Responding officers stopped the driver while travelling southbound towards Highway 401 and immediately gave them a roadside test, which they failed, according to police.

The accused was charged with driving while impaired and driving over 80, which means there were 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of their blood. As a result, the driver's vehicle was impounded, and their licence was suspended for 90 days.

The OPP also shared a photograph of the incident, showing beer cans in front of the windscreen.

In a separate incident in early November, a 24-year-old driver called the cops on himself after driving his car into a ditch on the Highway 403 ramp to Eglinton while drunk.

The young driver also failed their road test and was charged with having excess blood alcohol while operating a motor vehicle.

From Your Site Articles

An Ontarian Was So Bad At Driving They Were Pulled Over Twice In 3 Minutes For Speeding

The driver's vechicle was impounded.

OPP_CR | Twitter

Someone apparently was racing against time. One Ontarian was stopped by police twice in just three minutes for how fast they were going.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the driver was first stopped for going 40 km/hr over the posted speed limit. Only minutes later, officers with the Collingwood OPP detachment stopped the vehicle again but this time for going 50 km/hr over.

Keep Reading Show less

Driver Killed On Highway 401 This Morning After Getting Out Of Vehicle Following A Crash

Parts of the highway were shut down.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

A vehicle crash followed by a "fatal pedestrian collision" closed off parts of Highway 401 westbound on Tuesday morning.

At around 4 a.m., a two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 westbound near Highway 6 led to one of the vehicle's occupants "exiting to assess the damage and speak to the other driver," according to a tweet from the OPP Highway Safety Divison.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Police Are Looking Long & Hard For Thieves Who Stole Over $90K Worth Of Condoms

What does one even do with that many prophylactics?!

Roman Tiraspolsky | Dreamstime

If you go home with a Tinder date and find out that they have a lifetime-supply-sized hoard of condoms, the Ontario Provincial Police might want to hear from you.

On November 5, police received a report of the theft of $90,000 worth of condoms from an address on Road 68 in Zorra Township, just outside of London, Ontario.

Keep Reading Show less

A Massive Meat Truck Rolled Over On Highway 401 This Morning & Blocked Traffic (PHOTOS)

No injuries were reported.

OPP_HSD | Twitter

A section of Highway 401 was blocked on Tuesday after a delivery truck full of meat rolled over.

According to OPP Highway Safety Division, the accident occurred on the eastbound lanes near Jane Street.

Keep Reading Show less