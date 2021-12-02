An 'Impaired' Ontario Driver Was Caught On The Highway In A Car Littered With Beer Cans
They were charged with impaired driving.
If you've ever driven in the Greater Toronto Area, the chances are you've seen plenty of Ontario drivers making questionable decisions, but some are so face-palm-worthy.
The OPP's Highway Safety Division reported Thursday that an impaired driver, who was stopped overnight on Highway 410, had been found travelling with empty beer cans littered throughout their vehicle's interior.
Responding officers stopped the driver while travelling southbound towards Highway 401 and immediately gave them a roadside test, which they failed, according to police.
The accused was charged with driving while impaired and driving over 80, which means there were 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of their blood. As a result, the driver's vehicle was impounded, and their licence was suspended for 90 days.
The OPP also shared a photograph of the incident, showing beer cans in front of the windscreen.
In a separate incident in early November, a 24-year-old driver called the cops on himself after driving his car into a ditch on the Highway 403 ramp to Eglinton while drunk.
The young driver also failed their road test and was charged with having excess blood alcohol while operating a motor vehicle.