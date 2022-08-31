NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

hamilton police

A 16-Year-Old Was Charged After Hamilton Police Found Their Car Flipped Over On A Highway

The teen was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto Associate Editor
Flipped over car on Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton.

HamiltonPolice | Twitter

An incident occurred in Hamilton in the early morning hours on Wednesday when the police found a flipped-over car on a highway.

While Hamilton Police Services (HPS) were patrolling the Lincoln Alexander Parkway on Wednesday, they came across a vehicle on the Upper Gage ramp that was turned upside down.

They also found a 16-year-old laying on the grass, the police tweeted.

The police officers "rendered aid" and took the teenager to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

HPS charged the teen, who only had their G1 driver's license, with impaired driving.

Pictures of the flipped-over car show the one end completely smashed and broken to pieces, along with some belongings scattered over the road.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time a teenager has been caught and charged with impaired driving in Ontario.

In March, a 17-year-old driver totalled their car after driving impaired on Highway 12.

The teen reportedly lost control of their car, rolled over several times, and ended up upside down in a field close by.

Police arrested the driver and charged them with impaired driving and cannabis possession.

Last year, a 14-year-old driver was caught driving impaired, without a license and way over the speed limit.

OPP stopped the driver on Carriage Road in the Middlesex area, where they were initially stopped for speeding, and that's when the little joyride ended up being not so joyful.

Police found out that the teen was also impaired and had no license.

The driver racked up a whole list of charges, which is never fun, especially when you need to explain it to your parents.

