Here's What's Open & Closed For The August Civic Holiday In Ontario
Long weekend ahead!
Summer is on its way out the door, so you'll want to make the most of this upcoming long weekend!
But, before you book your building's barbeque or head to the mall this weekend, you may want to double-check what's going to be open in Ontario during the Civic holiday on August 1.
Grocery stores
Metro: All GTA locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Food Basics: All GTA locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Rabba: Open 24/7.
Longos: All locations will be open, except First Canadian Place and Brookfield Place.
Loblaws: Location depending.
No Frills: Location depending.
Farm Boy: All locations will be open, although most will have reduced hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. With the exception of the Rideau store, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Bronte store, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the Front and Bathurst, and Harbourfront stores, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Liquor
LCBO: Select locations will be closed. However, you can check for your store's hours here.
Beer Store: All stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the exception of the Parry Sound location, which will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Malls
CF Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Yorkdale Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CF Sherway Gardens: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CF Fairview Mall: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Scarborough Town Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bayview Village: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Toronto Premium Outlets: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Oshawa Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Outlet Collection At Niagara: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Government services
Canada Post: Closed.
Banks: Closed.
Toronto Public Service: Some facilities and services will still be open.
TTC: The TTC will run on the Sunday Service schedule and starts at 6 a.m.
Things to do
Cineplex theatres: Open.
Canada's Wonderland: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
AGO: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Toronto Zoo: Open.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.