A Canada-Wide Warrant Is Out For This Man & Woman After Someone Was Murdered In Markham
The pair are considered to be armed and dangerous.
York Regional Police (YRP) have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of two suspects following a murder in Markham in early December.
Police were called to an apartment on Buchanan Drive near Highway 7 and Warden Avenue at around 8 p.m., December 4, for reports of an injured person. They discovered the body of an adult female on the scene.
A post-mortem later determined that the woman's death was the result of a homicide.
No other details about how the woman was killed have been provided, and police also haven't confirmed her age or identity.
However, the names and photos of these two suspects have now been released.
A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Shichao Dong and 37-year-old Lina Rong. They are both wanted for charges of first-degree murder.
The two are from Markham, and police said both are considered armed and dangerous.
"They are encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in," police said in a press release. "Investigators are reminding the public that anyone who is, or has, assisted the suspect may be subject to criminal charges."
Anyone who sees these suspects is being urged not to approach them but to call 911 immediately.
YRP have asked anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or email the Homicide Unit at homicide@yrp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.