Officer Shows What Happens If You Flee A Toronto Parking Ticket & Is Being Called Batman
"Thanks for keeping the city clean."
A Toronto police officer, who has been dubbed "Batman" by some, has demonstrated the consequences of fleeing a parking ticket in a viral video making rounds on social media.
Bicycle Patrol Officer Erin Urquhart took to TikTok to show what she did when she saw a car parked in a no-stopping zone beside a fire hydrant with a passenger inside.
Urquhart began writing a fine ticket for the no-stopping zone violation while asking the passenger to move, who gestured a one-minute sign.
"As I'm walking up to go serve the ticket, a driver comes flying across the street from Chick Fillet, jumps in and drives off," she said in her video.
Urquhart was quick to capture photographic evidence of the car driving away and the signage that the car was parked in front of.
"The damage was done when they parked there, and now they're going to get their $100 ticket in the mail," she said.
@tps_bikehart
Drivers wouldnt have to drive away from getting tickets if they just parked leggaly ….. this is a very busy side street off bloor where theres a green P parking lot just meters from where this car was illegally parked. $100 will be mailed. #fyp #toronto #parkingticket #driveaway #yougotmail #parkingenforcement #bikepatrol #downtowntoronto #downtown #parkingenforcement
The video of the incident has already racked up over 450K views so far, with many people commending the officer for how she handled the situation.
"Why are people upset that she is doing her job? Especially when they parked in front of a fire hydrant 😭," one person commented. "Doing the lord's work, I see," another person said.
"Thanks for keeping the city clean, batman😏" was a top-liked comment on the video.
Some people defended the pair in the car, arguing that there are very limited spots to park in the city and how grabbing food for a few minutes shouldn't be fine-worthy.
But Urquhart was quick to fire back.
"There’s a massive parking lot on this street 😳," she responded to a comment.