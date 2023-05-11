canada post

Toronto Parking Cop Puts Canada Post On Blast For Breaking Their Vow About Bike Lanes

The driver got a hefty fine, too.

Toronto Staff Writer
A Canada Post truck. Right: The ticket being handed out.

Finding free legal parking in Toronto sucks. It takes time and energy out of your day, but you do it because you don't want to get a ticket. A Canada Post driver learned this lesson the hard way after getting caught and outed on TikTok by a parking cop.

A parking enforcement officer (PEO), Erin Urquhart, called out a Canada Post driver on TikTok this week after spotting one of the corporation's delivery trucks parked in a Toronto bike lane.

The clip was shared by Urquhart of the Toronto Police Service (TPS), who has amassed an impressive 309.6K followers on the platform by calling out illegal parkers and other traffic offences.

"Do Canada Post trucks get tickets in Toronto? Somebody asked this in my comments a while ago, and yes, they do, especially in a bike lane. In fact, a few years ago, Canada Post vowed to stay out of Toronto bike lanes, but clearly, that vow has been broken a lot," Urquhart explains in the clip.

The promise Urquhart refers to in her video is linked to a statement Canada Post gave to the Toronto Star in 2017.

"We are instructing our employees to not park in bike lanes in the City of Toronto. For pickups or deliveries, they are expected to find a safe location to park their vehicle. If a safe parking location is not available, our employees are expected to avoid the stop, continue on their route and return any undelivered items to the depot," an excerpt reads.

The comments section of Urquhart's TikTok got a bit heated with discussion.

"So where is Canada Post and delivery drivers supposed to park the ?!," one user in the comment asked. Urquhart replied, "Drivers take a driving test for their license for a reason. Parking signs are on the G1 test. The driver should know."

People in the comments then questioned who actually pays for the parking tickets. Is it Canada Post or the driver? But the TikTokers were divided.

The incident occurred on Beverly Street, north of Queen Street West, and ended with the Canada Post driver receiving a $150 fine.

Narcity has reached out to Canada Post for further comment but has yet to hear back.

