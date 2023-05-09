A Viral TikTok Explains The Dirty Past Of The Hotel Rooms Inside The Rogers Centre (VIDEO)
The SkyDome was nicknamed the "SexDome." 👀😬
A couple of TikTok videos are going viral for reminding people that there are hotel rooms with an inside stadium view of the Rogers Centre and how some of those guests have made headlines in the past after they were caught getting busy.
A TikToker, @aliannabuck,posted a video that got quite a lot of attention after she shared the Toronto hotel room she stayed in while visiting the city.
She said, when choosing the "baseball stadium view" room at the Marriott, she didn't know that the view was literally the inside of the Rogers Centre.
"I'm just a part of the action," the TikToker said. "I feel like this would be such a good date idea. Just reserving a hotel room and then watching a baseball game."
While some may have interpreted her comment "a part of the action" as a little suggestive, they wouldn't be totally wrong. Ballpark attendees have in fact seen these rooms used for various purposes over the years, one of them being sex.
In fact, Canadian TikToker professorneil stitched her video with an explanation regarding some of those notorious hotel stays and their hilarious stories.
"I know exactly what like 90% of you are thinking because, yes, people have frequently gone on a date night to a Blue Jays game and made themselves a part of the action," the TikToker explained. "So much so that a year after the Skydome opened, it was being nicknamed Sexdome and Exhibitionist Stadium after the Blue Jays' previous home Exhibition Stadium."
#bluejays #skydome #rogerscentre #toronto #canada #exhibitionist #exhibitionism #mlb
According to the TikToker, the hotel had adopted a rule in the mid-1990s saying "you could be ejected from the game" for putting on a sex show for baseball fans. However, there's no mention of how rule this rule has been enforced.
Narcity reached out to the Marriott for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.
Nevertheless, the Toronto Star reported that it was a "regular occurrence for couples to be seen having sex in the SkyDome Hotel windows while a game was being played, in full view of binocular-toting fans." Very 1990s.
The last reported incident, according to the publication's 2012 article, was in 1996.
According to SkyDome (Rogers Centre) lore, people were caught having sex during a game, it was even displayed on the Jumbotron.Yikes!
Even last year, people were caught getting busy in the stands and security had to get involved.
Up in the 500 section, attendee Dimitri Karakostas said he and others saw a couple having sex in the stands.
"If I were to say without embellishment, it would appear as though a couple just moved to the far back corner… she got on top, and well — made beautiful love for the 500s to see," Karakostas told Narcity.
When it comes to tradition, TikToker professorneil said that "the funniest part of this discussion is that there seems to be a correlation between window sex and the Blue Jays winning."
"It was a frequent occurrence where the Blue Jays were winning, the World Series disappeared in the mid-90s. So, is it a good sign then that it seems to have come back?" the creator questioned.