Viral Video Shows 2 People Getting Busy At A Jays Game & Security Got Involved
"Three strokes and you're out."
When you go to a Blue Jays game in Toronto, you expect the action to happen on the field. But what happens when someone tries to get to third base in the stands?
For those at the Rogers Centre on Monday, watching the Toronto Blue Jays game wasn't the only thing that caught their attention. Up in the 500 section, attendee Dimitri Karakostas said he and others saw a couple having sex in the stands.
"If I were to say without embellishment, it would appear as though a couple just moved to the far back corner… she got on top, and well - made beautiful love for the 500s to see," Karakostas told Narcity.
Even though the couple "were hidden away as best as possible," Dimitri said it wasn't a jam-packed game, so it was "pretty easy to see the only couple in the back, coupled with everyone turning around in unison."
Well, that must've been awkward.
Video footage shows security walking up the steps and making their way to the couple. But Karakostas said security was "cracking up" as well.
6ixBuzz posted another video on Twitter on Monday evening showing two people speaking to security while a whole bunch of Jays fans watch from afar.
\u201cTwo people were escorted out of the Blue Jays game after getting caught having sex\u201d— 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixBuzzTV) 1661829583
But what's even funnier than the video are the comments.
\u201c@PoCoello @6ixbuzztv I tried, they were $69 for a Reason.\u201d— 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixBuzzTV) 1661829583
One person commented, "3 strokes and you're out," while another said, "Looks like the Blue Jays weren't the only ones who came from behind that night."
The Toronto Blue Jays were playing against the Chicago Cubs on Monday evening, with the Toronto team winning 5 to 4, so the game couldn't have been all that dull.
While many were laughing at the incident, others were utterly shocked. A person referencing Seinfeld's George Costanza in their comment wrote: "I'm sorry, was that wrong of me... if someone had told me that kind of behaviour was frowned upon, I never would have done it... I have to plead ignorance here..."
Those tickets would be.
— Richard Witty (@RichardWitty10) August 30, 2022
Another jokester tweeted, "They were allowed to... you know.. finish right?" and someone responded with, "If not, he has a bad case of Bluejay balls."
Narcity reached out to the Rogers Centre but did not receive a comment at the time of publication.