A Police Officer Was Allegedly 'Punched In The Face' At A Blue Jays Game Last Week (VIDEO)
The incident allegedly took place in the 500-level.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
A Toronto police officer was allegedly punched during the Blue Jays' home opener last Friday night.
In a press release, TPS said that on April 8 at 10:20 p.m, officers were called to an incident regarding a possible assault at the Rogers Centre.
Police said that a physical altercation had happened between a man, a woman, and several other fans during the Blue Jays' game against the Texas Rangers.
When officers got to the scene, which was located at the 500 seat level of the stadium, the release said they had tried to de-escalate the altercation and separate the groups of people.
Police claim that the man and woman were told to leave the stadium due to disorderly behaviour.
It was then alleged that the woman had turned around and "punched the officer in the face."
A video, in which someone tweeted with the caption "Woman punches cop at Blue Jays game" has been circulating on Twitter.
Woman punches a cop at Blue Jays game....pic.twitter.com/qmjCwLSMTu— BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER) 1649551722
The video appears to show two people getting escorted down the stairs in the 500-levels of the arena when one of them stumbled after seemingly getting shoved.
They quickly reacted and punched an officer square in the face, where police quickly reacted and pinned the person down to make their arrest.
"You know what the weirdest part is, is he pushed her! It was him that pushed her," an onlooker is heard saying in the clip.
At this time, no injuries were reported but police said that a 27-year-old woman from Toronto was arrested and charged with being intoxicated in a public space and assaulting a police officer.
Before the Jays made their first pitch of the 2022 regular season last Friday at 7:07 p.m, police had issued a "number of road restrictions and closures" that would be in effect for home games.
