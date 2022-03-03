Canadian Couples Who Have Sex This Many Times A Week Are Apparently The Happiest
The study also says that over 50% of people in couples frequently orgasm.
New research has revealed that how often Canadian couples have sex can have an impact on their happiness in a relationship.
According to eharmony's fifth annual Happiness Index — which examined love and dating during the uncertainty of COVID-19 in 2021 — 20% of people in relationships say they have more sex now than they did a year ago.
The study found that couples who have sex at least once weekly are the happiest, with 76% of people who have sex daily and 77% of people who have sex weekly saying they are very or fairly happy.
Those who have sex monthly, every 2-3 months, or have no sex at all report less happiness in their relationship than those who engage in it more frequently.
Overall among couples, over half frequently orgasm, while 40% say they are very happy with their sex life.
In terms of what people are into in the bedroom, the study says that the most well-liked aspect in a partner is a similar sex drive, followed by good communication.
“Because the pandemic has created years-long physical distance from so many of our loved ones, we are craving more physical intimacy,” said Laurel House, an eharmony relationship expert.
“That need has increased our sensitivity and libido. With higher libido, we feel more comfortable and confident talking about our preferences and being vulnerable.”
As well, Canadians in relationships have been trying out new things to add a little something different to their sex lives.
In 2021, couples engaged in things like oral sex, different positions, massage, dirty talk, using sex toys, watching porn together and role-play to mix things up.
The index, which was conducted by Harris Interactive, surveyed 3,000 participants online between December 15 and 31, 2021, and results were weighted to be nationally representative by age, gender and region.
