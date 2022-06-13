There's A Masturbation Gap In Canada & Here's How Often Each Gender Is Doing It Per Year
Libido are definitely down compared to 2021.
When it comes to the sex lives of Canadians, there's a masturbation gap between the genders, but it's getting better year over year.
According to Womanizer, which is a sexual health company, the gap for 2022 is 45% which is down from 60% in 2021 meaning the day where the two genders equal out for masturbation in Canada is June 14.
"Similar to Equal Pay Day, the Equal Masturbation Day changes each year to symbolize the day that women would have had to start masturbating to masturbate as much as men," Womanizer said in an email to Narcity Canada.
According to the press release from the company, on average, Canadian men will masturbate 147 times in 2022, which is down from 2021 when the number of times doing the act was 186.
As for Canadian women, they will masturbate on average 81 times in 2022 which is up from the 2021 figure of 75 times a year.
As well, 23% of women do not masturbate at all, which is close to the overall global amount of women who never masturbate at 24%.
For Canadian men, 13% do not do the deed, which the release notes "is in line with the global figure for male participants."
The numbers also reveal that libido has gone down for both men and women in 2022 compared to 2021.
"In 2022, Canadian men ranked their sex drives at an average of 6.25 out of 10, compared to women who ranked their libidos at 5.7," they said. "In 2021, these figures were 8 for men and 6.5 for women."
So while the masturbation gap got smaller in 2022, Canadians, in general, have lower libidos this year.
If you're looking for tips add to spice to your solo sex life, Dr. Jess O'Reilly, a sex and relationship expert at Lovehoney, has a few recommendations that she shared with Narcity.
"Try mindful masturbation," she advised. "Rather than rushing your way to orgasm simply to get off, try slowing down and touching yourself without the goal of orgasm."
