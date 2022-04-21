A Canadian Sexpert Says 'Mindful Masturbation' Is The Key To Spicing Up Your Sex Life
Don't rush your orgasm, folks!
If your sex life has been in a rut recently, there's hope out there! According to an expert, there are a few tips and tricks available to help you spice up your intimate time, whether you're going solo or going at it with a partner.
According to Dr. Jess O'Reilly, a sex and relationship expert at Lovehoney, singles have seen a decline in partnered sex, with many putting dating on hold entirely. But, many have been engaging in more solo sex play.
So if you're looking to add some spice to your solo sex life, here's what Dr. Jess recommended during a chat with Narcity.
"Try mindful masturbation," she said. "Rather than rushing your way to orgasm simply to get off, try slowing down and touching yourself without the goal of orgasm."
She also says you might want to withhold from orgasm entirely, or for a specific length of time, to give yourself the opportunity to explore your body.
"Tune into the sensations without judgment — just feel the pressure, vibes, movement, speed, rhythm, temperature and more and you’re likely to discover new pathways to pleasure," she explained.
She also mentioned how trying out new things could lead to better sex with a partner.
"Change positions, try a new technique or toy, explore new fantasies and generally explore novelty so that you're open to new approaches once you partner up," she says.
As for couples, there's an easy fix to liven up their sex life.
"Add a toy into the mix," Dr. Jess recommended. "I love toys that inject playfulness and allow you to build anticipation and desire from afar."
She says something that's discreet, wearable and app-controlled could be fun, like a clitorial vibrator or a penis ring.
Then, hand the control over to your partner while you wear the toy and let them take charge, like while you're out at a party!
As well, talking about "sexual values" with your partner will help you better understand their needs.
"Sex means different things to different people and there is no single way to have a fulfilling sex life," she explained.
"What works for one person (or one couple) could be disastrous for another, so exploring your sexual values can start some essential conversations that lead to hotter sex."
Have fun, everyone!
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
