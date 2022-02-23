Sections

Canadians Are Now Having More Sex Than Pre-COVID & Here's How They're Spicing Things Up

Libidos are up and people are getting frisky. 🔥

Trending Staff Writer
Canadians Are Now Having More Sex Than Pre-COVID & Here's How They're Spicing Things Up
Chernetskaya | Dreamstime

If you've been having a lot more sex during the pandemic than you did before, you're apparently not alone.

According to eharmony's fifth annual Happiness Index — which examined love and dating during the uncertainty of COVID-19 in 2021 — Canadians have been busy getting busy.

According to the index, 20% of people in relationships say they have more sex now than they did a year ago. That number climbs up to 44% among the the age group of 21-34 year-olds.

“Because the pandemic has created years-long physical distance from so many of our loved ones, we are craving more physical intimacy,” said Laurel House, an eharmony relationship expert.

“That need has increased our sensitivity and libido. With higher libido, we feel more comfortable and confident talking about our preferences and being vulnerable.”

Canadians in relationships also weren't afraid to try out some new things to spice up their sex lives.

To mix things up in 2021, couples engaged in things like oral sex, different positions, massage, dirty talk, using sex toys, watching porn together and role play.

Madison Ketcham

“Communication around our true needs and wants has become a priority. And communication creates deeper connection, which results in better sex,” shares House.

The index also says that better communication leads to better sex, with 78% of those in a relationship saying they feel more connected to their partner when they vocalize what they want.

As for single daters, 31% of the people surveyed purchased a sex toy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The index, which was conducted by Harris Interactive, surveyed 3,000 participants online between December 15th and 31st, 2021 and results were weighted to be nationally representative by age, gender and region.

Have fun, everyone!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

