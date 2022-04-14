The Quebec Government Accidentally Shared A Pornhub Video On Twitter & Feet Were Involved
Something strange is afoot. 😂🦶
There seems to be trouble afoot at the Quebec government! In a daily COVID-19 update, someone accidentally tweeted a link to a Pornhub video, instead of a link to the official provincial website. Yikes.
On Thursday, April 14, Quebec Public Health shared a video of a couple engaging in "femdom foot fetish" sex play that's just over ten minutes long.
It features a man wearing a collar and an eye mask kissing, sucking and generally worshipping the feet of a woman who is scrolling her phone and wearing a silk robe, while appearing to be unbothered by the whole situation.
The NSFW video was on the official government's Twitter account for about half an hour, before action was taken to remove it.
They later posted an apology for the inappropriate content in French.
"Due to a situation beyond our control, a link with inappropriate content was published on our Twitter account," they tweeted. "We are looking for the cause. We apologize for the inconvenience."
En raison d\u2019une situation hors de notre contr\u00f4le, un lien avec du contenu inappropri\u00e9 a \u00e9t\u00e9 publi\u00e9 sur notre compte Twitter. Nous en cherchons les causes. Nous sommes d\u00e9sol\u00e9s des inconv\u00e9nients.— Sant\u00e9 Qu\u00e9bec (@Sant\u00e9 Qu\u00e9bec) 1649953038
The agency hasn't announced if any action will be taken against the person or persons involved in the mishap, but there will likely be a chance that someone will get a talking-to from HR about watching porn while conducting official government business.
As for foot fetishes in general, they didn't make it into the top five list of Pornhub's annual review of what people are into. For 2021, Canadians were searching for "hentai," "lesbian" and "threesome."
Maybe this is the year for foot fetishes to make it into 2022's review!
