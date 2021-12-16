Pornhub's Top Searches In Canada Have Been Revealed & Here's What People Were Into In 2021
Oh, Canada!
Canadians seemed to really enjoy their adult content this year, and Pornhub has just revealed a year in review for the True North as well as 19 other countries.
According to the 2021 recap from the popular pornography streaming giant, Canada ranked seventh in the world for the highest daily traffic to the site, with the U.S., U.K., and Japan taking the top three spots. Chile and Colombia were new additions to the top 20 list this year.
As for what Canucks were searching for, that info has also been revealed.
"‘Hentai' bumped ‘lesbian’ for the #1 search spot in Canada, while ‘threesome’ gained +3 to make Canada’s top 5 for the first time," said Pornhub.
"Hentai" was also the number one searched term worldwide, followed by "romance," "group sex," "fitness," and "swapping."
In comparison to the rest of the world, Canadians are "+72% more into Female Orgasm and +51% more into Solo Female videos."
Our 2021 "Year in Review" Insights article is here! Take a look at what's been trending, changing and emerging in 2021.\n\nFull Article Here : https://www.pornhub.com/insights/yir-2021\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/0zEqi7ZuhM— Pornhub (@Pornhub) 1639497732
Sunday is apparently the most popular day to visit the site, whereas Fridays have the lowest amount of traffic.
On Christmas, however, it seems Canadians take a break from the site, with traffic from Canucks dropping by 23% on December 25.
On average, Canadians spent nine minutes and 48 seconds per visit, which is a few seconds lower than the global average.
"2021 saw Pornhub’s average visit duration decrease by nearly half a minute to 9 minutes 55 seconds," said the review. "That doesn’t necessarily mean that everyone got 29 seconds more efficient at masturbating in 2021, as time on site can reflect many factors including the speed internet in some regions."
"Our usage trends show it’s more likely that visitors are finding what they want much faster thanks to our handy search algorithm and well-curated category tags."
Who doesn't love efficiency?
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.