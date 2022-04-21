An Ontario Woman Is Leading A $500M Lawsuit Against Pornhub's Parent Company & Here's Why
"This is a violation of the most egregious kind.”
It seems that Pornhub is now facing some legal action after videos allegedly appeared on their site without consent.
In a press release by law firm Diamond & Diamond Lawyers LLP, they announced that they would be filing a class-action $500 million dollar lawsuit against Pornhub's parent company, MindGeek.
Ontario resident Christine Wing, who was said by the firm to be leading the suit against the company, claimed Pornhub "failed to properly screen sexual content uploaded to the pornhub.com domain" after three intimate videos of her were uploaded onto the site without her consent in May of 2020.
"What does one have when you’ve lost your privacy in the worst way? This is a violation of the most egregious kind," Wing said in a statement.
The firm said that the suit includes "any or all individuals in Canada who appeared in sexual content disseminated by the defendants, including intimate videos or images."
"Such content may include sexual abuse material, child sexual abuse and all other non-consensual intimate content. Many of these images and videos may still reside on the defendant’s domain, despite repeated requests for said content’s removal," the release noted.
It's not the first time this has happened to MindGeek
In June of 2021, an international law firm called Brown Rudnick LLP announced they would be filing a suit against them on behalf of more than 30 people who were victims of human trafficking, rape, and child pornography.
In a statement to CBC, Pornhub said that it takes all complaints seriously, including the suit by Brown Rudnick LLP, and that they had "zero tolerance for illegal content and investigates any complaint or allegation made about content on our platforms."
Narcity has reached out to PornHub for additional comment but did not hear back in time of publication.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact the Support Services for Male Survivors of Sexual Assault at 1-866-887-0015.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.