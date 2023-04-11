Marriage & Kids? Not In This Economy, According To Canadians In A Recent Survey
The "looming threat of a recession" is impacting some big life decisions.
From interest rate hikes to the rising price of groceries, the cost of living in Canada is on an upwards tick and it's affecting the long-term decisions for some.
According to data from eharmony's Dating Diaries report that analyzed the lives of Canadians in terms of work, relationships and expectations, people are taking into account the "looming threat of a recession" when it comes to marital decisions and having kids.
They note that due to economic uncertainty, 17% of couples chose to postpone their engagement while 15% reported that they delayed a wedding.
In terms of starting a family, over half of Gen Z and Millenials who are in relationships say they either haven't decided or don't want to have children, again due to financial circumstances.
"The decision to have a child is deeply complex," says eharmony relationship expert Minaa B. "Folks who are already coupled might be facing the realization of all that comes with parenting such as time, energy, resources, finances, and most importantly, stability."
And it's not just affecting those who potentially have a double income to share the cost of those expenses — for singles, 50% cite the cost of having kids as the main barrier for not wanting to have them.
For those singles who are open to having kids, 47% say they'd be willing to switch to a job that has better fertility or childcare benefits.
Singles are most interested in fertility tests, followed by adoption, IVF, fostering, egg freezing, surrogacy and then embryo freezing, all of which come at a cost.
But it's not all grim news — single people in Canada report that they are having 33% more sex than they did last year, and for couples, 53% of those in relationships say they frequently orgasm.
