Here Are 9 Dollarama Grocery Items That Are Cheaper Than Walmart Or Loblaws (PHOTOS)
Food's expensive — get those savings! 💰
With the cost of groceries in Canada affecting just about everyone's wallets these days, doing the numbers on what stores give you the best bang for your buck could help you save some of your hard-earned money.
As it turns out, whether you shop at Loblaws or prefer to do groceries at a lower-cost retailer like Walmart, it seems the prices of food at Dollarama reign supreme for more than a few items.
From snack items to pantry staples, here's what some food products cost at the popular dollar store versus what they'll set you back at other stores.
Olive oil
Extra virgin olive oil.
At Dollarama, you can pick up a 250-millilitre bottle of extra virgin olive oil for just $2.75. For a similar product at Loblaws, you're looking at $13.99 for 750 millilitres, which works out to be around $4.60 for 250 millilitres.
Popcorn
Popcorn at Dollarama.
Movie night isn't the same without a little treat, and the exact same brand of popcorn will cost you $2.98 at Walmart as opposed to just $2.00 at Dollarama. That's almost a loonie in savings!
Himalayan salt
Dollarama Himalayan pink salt.
For those who like a touch of fancy to their seasoning, a 380-gram bottle of Himalayan pink salt will cost you $2.50 at the dollar store compared to the President's Choice version at $9.99 for a 390-gram bottle.
Peanuts
A tin of nuts.
A tin of peanuts at Dollarama will set you back $1.50 for 185 grams of product, while at Walmart you're looking at $5.47 for 250 grams.
Instant noodles
A pack of instant noodles.
For a cheap and easy meal, you can grab a pack of instant noodles at the dollar store for $0.33. A similar product will cost you 26 cents more at Loblaws — every quarter counts!
Energy drink
A Rockstar drink at Dollarama.
If you need a caffeine fix for your 3 p.m. slump, at Loblaws, a 437-millilitre Rockstar energy drink costs $3.79, whereas a similar Rockstar drink of the same size costs $2.25 at Dollarama.
Tinned tuna
Tuna from Dollarama.
At Walmart, an 80-gram tin of flaked light tuna costs $1.27. At Dollarama, a 130-gram unit of flaked light tuna costs $1.00 — not only is it cheaper than Walmart, but it's also a bigger tin!
Ring pops
Ring pops at Dollarama.
If you have kids, you'll want to grab ring pops from Dollarama since a pack of three costs $1.25 — it costs almost $1 more for the same product at Walmart!
Ferrero Rocher
And lastly, if you're looking for a sweet treat, a three-pack of Ferrero Rocher chocolates $1.25 at Dollarama. At Loblaws, that same amount, of the same product, costs $1.69!
Shop wisely, folks!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.