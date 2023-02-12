7 Cheap & Useful Things You Probably Didn’t Know You Could Find At Dollarama (PHOTOS)
Because useful shouldn't mean expensive. 💸
Savvy shoppers looking for a deal likely already know that Dollarama in Canada is a good way to save money, but there might be a few items at the discount retailer that might surprise you.
With important staple products like grocery and sanitary items, Dollarama is a great place to stock up on goods, but you can also pick up some seriously useful items that won't cost you a fortune.
Plant food
Food plant spikes.
If you're a bad plant parent, you might want to pick up some of these fertilizing houseplant spikes that'll help maintain the health of your plant babies.
It comes with 30 spikes and might just help you revive that dying monstera you've been hanging on to for months.
Price: $1.75
Toe warmers
Toe warmers.
We're approaching the end of winter but that doesn't mean the cold season is over just yet.
These adhesive toe warmers will stick right onto the bottom of your socks to keep your tootsies warm, and they absorb odour, which is a pleasant bonus.
Price: $1.25
A pineapple slicer
A pineapple slicer.
Love pineapple but hate dealing with the weird and spiky skin?
Look no further than this handy tool that burrs into the fruit and pulls the sweet flesh right out, sans core.
Price: $4
Touch screen gloves
Touch screen gloves.
Much like the toe-warmers, it might be a good idea to keep a pair of these touch screen gloves on hand for another month or two.
They'll keep your fingers warm and let you swipe and tap on your phone without needing to expose your fingers to the frigid air.
Price: $2.75
A bath tray
A bath tray.
If you need a little rest and relaxation, you could pick up this adjustable bathtub tray so you can balance a candle, book, wine glass or screen while getting your soak on.
Price: $4
Ovulation tests
Ovulation tests.
For those who are trying to start a family, you probably already know that you can grab pregnancy tests from Dollarama — but did you know you can also get ovulation tests?
Price: $1.25
Compressed gas
Compressed gas.
And for those who like to snack beside their laptop or keyboard, a can of compressed gas in an easy way to blow those crumbs and dust out from the crevices of your devices.
Price: $4
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.