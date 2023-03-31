Ex-Dollarama Employees Shared The 'Weirdest Thing They've Seen At Work' & It's A Wild Ride
There's no doubt that working in customer service can be a challenging experience, and it seems like certain Dollarama employees have really gone through it.
On Facebook, Narcity Canada asked, "Ex-employees of Dollarama, what's the weirdest thing you've ever seen at work?" and, well, some of the answers might make you raise your eyebrows.
From bodily functions to criminal activity, here are some of the best replies.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
"Nudity from customers, defecation in a store, being threatened by customer with weapons, having to testify in court, stealing regularly, parents getting in fights with children on their shoulders...the list goes on," said one person. "And that’s an easy day."
Bowel movements were quite a common theme in the thread, with someone sharing that one person placed their bodily waste in a container and put it on the top shelf of one of the aisles.
It seems like Dollarama is the place to go to share your hot takes, as one person shared that a flat-Earther came in and delayed everyone in line "to show us a globe and explain that the Nile can’t flow north because north is up and that’s impossible."
Speaking of hot takes, one employee shared a problem that a customer had with their shirt choice.
"A customer yelling at me in French 'did you know that we're in Quebec?' and I was like yeah," they explained. "I didn't understand why he did that at first so I asked him and he said well you're wearing a t-shirt with a maple leaf. I was like yeah it was the 1st t-shirt I could find so I wore it lol and my passport and citizenship says Canada."
Another former employee said a weird they saw was people having to pay for plastic bags and it being "the biggest decision of their life" while another shared that a bird set up a nest in the back of their warehouse for three years.
And lastly...
"I wouldn’t be able to pick one lol... and I’m still employed there," said a current Dollarama worker.
Good luck out there, Dollarama employees!
