7 Dollarama Essential Products That Are So Much Cheaper Than At Other Stores (PHOTOS)
Why buy toilet paper for $11.99 when you can get the same thing for $5?
If the rising costs of just about everything in Canada are hitting your wallet, it might be time to take a look at the products you can start buying at Dollarama.
While Dollarama products can set you back anywhere from $1 to $5, the prices are still a welcome relief from some of the sticker shock you might have while doing your weekly shop at popular big-box retailers like Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart and Sobeys.
Picking up treats while you're grabbing groceries is definitely optional, but there are some products that you kind of have no choice to buy, such as toilet paper, feminine hygiene products and pantry staples.
So, if you're looking to make the most of your money, check out these Dollarama products and their comparable prices at other stores – you might just find yourself making the swap!
Toilet paper
Toilet paper is definitely a product that people need to have in their homes, and for $5 you can get eight rolls of 2-ply Cashmere brand TP at Dollarama.
For the exact same product that'll cost you $11.99 at Loblaws.
Pads
For anyone that has to deal with a period, you can pick up 14 Kotex overnight maxi pads with wings for $4.25 at the low-cost retailer.
At Voilà by Sobeys, that same package is usually $5.29.
Razors
A pack of 10 disposable Gillette razors will set you back $4.75 at Dollarama.
For a similar pack on Amazon Canada, it'll cost you almost $10.
Toothpaste
A tube of Colgate toothpaste will cost you $2.50 at the dollar store, whereas at Shoppers Drug Mart, you'll be paying $3.79.
Pasta
For an easy and speedy dinner, you can grab a 450-gram pack of pasta for $1 (or pick up two packs for a total of 900 grams for $2), whereas on Instacart, a 900-gram pack of a similar pasta will cost you $3.49.
Rice
Jasmine rice.
A one kilogram of jasmine rice will set you back $2.50 at Dollarama, while a similar rice at Voilà by Sobeys (that's a smaller bag) will cost you $4.79.
Hand soap
And lastly, a Dial hand soap at Dollarama will cost you $2.50, but the same size of a similar product will cost almost $3 at Loblaws.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
