I Went To Dollarama To Compare The Price Of These 6 Items To The OG & It Was Shocking
I'm too trusting. If someone says they're cutting me a deal, I immediately believe them out of good faith, which has gotten me in trouble more than a few times.
I thought about this while shopping at Dollarama this week and decided to play detective. Instead of trusting the deals, I price-checked every item I bought at the discount store and compared it to what it sold for elsewhere.
I was stunned. I know I sound like an infomercial, but I honestly couldn't believe the deals I was getting on some items, particularly hair care and skin products.
Needless to say, I am officially stoked to have a Dollarama near me.
But don't take my word for it. I've got evidence!
C'est Moi Vanilla Vibes Shimmer Body Lotion
If you buy this body lotion from C'est Moi's website, you're paying a whopping $15 USD. But, Dollarama is selling it for $3.50 — that's one heck of a bargain.
I almost felt compelled to start lathering myself up in the vanilla body lotion just to feel like a winner.
Cake, The Power Puff Gentle Milk Conditioner
I'm not sure I could ever bring myself to buy a conditioner that is called "The Power Puff." However, if anything's come close to tempting me, it's the item's Dollarama price point.
The iconic dollar store sells these bottles for $4, but Cake's official website is trying to get you to fork over $ 12.99.
Pracaxi Recovery Oil Shampoo
This fancy little gem of a shampoo sells for $4.75 at Dollarama, which is on the pricier side of things for the dollar store. However, considering you'd be paying between $34 to $38 through Amazon or Walmart, you'll feel like you're getting it for free.
Jamieson Vitamin C 500mg
I always catch a cold during the winter, so my cupboards are always stocked with NyQuil and Vitamin C.
I usually shop online for my pharmaceutical needs. But, I was converted after discovering that Dollarama sells these bad boys for $4 instead of the $10.99 they sell for on the official website.
No scurvy for me.
LVL30 Wired Xbox One Headset
I haven't played an online video game since I was 17, but I used to be obsessed. So, I know how pricey accessories like headsets and controllers can be — unless, of course, you get them from Dollarama.
I won't vouch for the quality of this thing, but they're selling for $5 at the dollar store and $9 to $14 at Best Buy and Amazon. So, if you're a gamer in a pinch, I highly recommend heading to your nearest Dollarama.
Lubriderm Unscented Lotion
Winter will dry out your skin faster than you can say "moisturize."
So, it's best to have some Lubriderm handy, preferably some bought from Dollarama for $3 instead of the $17.04 you'll be paying for it if you get it from Walmart.
Looks like you can keep your skin glowing on a budget these days after all.
Hopefully, this list helps save you some real money in the future, especially if you live in Toronto like me, where everything is priced just high enough to hurt your feelings.