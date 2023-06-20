7 Dollarama Dinner Staples That Are Way Cheaper Than Loblaws & Won't Destroy Your Diet
Seeing this, you may want to avoid the condiments section at Loblaws. 👀
Have you ever made yourself a dinner using only things you bought from Dollarama? Admittedly, it doesn't sound too appealing, but it can be done, especially if you're trying to save money at traditional grocery stores like Loblaws.
Dollarama isn't just for snacks and greeting cards; it's also a grocery store. Okay, it's not technically a grocery store.
Dollarama doesn't have a meat or fresh produce section, and even if it did, you'd have to be quite bold to test your intestines against that calibre of discount beef. However, the dollar store chain does offer some worthwhile deals on a handful of dinner items that Loblaws and other grocery stores just won't give you for less than $2.40.
Skeptical? Fair — what's real anymore these days? But it's true.
In fact, Narcity recently visited both Dollarama and Loblaws to see what the exact price difference was between the two, and we've got the photos to prove it.
So, if you're wondering whether you're getting the best deal on soy sauce and canned goods, look no further. We have the grocery budget answers you seek, the kind too dull to mention in conversation but too pressing for your bank account to ignore.
You know what they say, "One Dollarama dinner a week helps your credit peak."
Ben's Original Fast and Fancy
A package of Ben's Original rice at Dollarama.
Instant rice has a mixed reputation. Some people think it's a quick and delicious side dish others think it's a sorry excuse for a grain devoid of all flavour and nutrients.
According to the Whole Grain Council (yes that's a real thing), instant rice, specifically brands like Ben's Original, do provide consumers with an approved amount of grains per serving. Although, it's worth noting that this statistic applies to bags or boxes of brown rice only.
So, now that we've established it's not terrible for your body, the question is: why are you paying more for it at Loblaws when you can get the exact same brand and flavours from Dollarama for less?
Loblaws Price: $2.49
Dollarama Price: $1.75
Kraft Dinner
Boxes of Kraft Dinner at Dollarama.
If you live in Canada and never had Kraft Dinner as your main course before, you are missing out, friend. Not only does the mac and cheese provide a fast and flavourful dinner in a pinch, but it also sells at an affordable price.
However, when stocking up on boxes of this processed goodness, you'll definitely want to hit up Dollarama over Loblaws, as the price gap between the two is pretty wide, and no one should be getting the money sweats over a box of KD.
Loblaws Price: $2.69
Dollarama Price: $1.75
Hunt's Thick and Rich Pasta Sauce
A can of Hunt's pasta sauce at Loblaws.
Oh, you make your own pasta sauce using tomatoes plucked from your garden? That's impressive. While you do that, the rest of us will be searching for canned ingredients to pour over noodles, to keep the pangs away.
A can of regular old pasta sauce can go a long way in this city and Hunt's is one the cheapest brands you can buy. Sadly, even Dollarama doesn't cut you that great of a deal compared to Loblaws when it comes to eating Italian. But, if you're a real stickler for prices, the old green and yellow will shave off 49 cents for you.
Loblaws Price: $2.49
Dollarama Price: $2.00
French's Yellow Mustard
A bottle of French's at Loblaws.
Picture this:
You're hosting a quaint family BBQ, all is well, guests are arriving, babies are being kissed and beers are handed out when suddenly your partner tells you you're out of mustard. You have to make an emergency run — and quick. Where the heck do you get condiments for the best price?
Easy, Dollarama. While you might rather be in Loblaws smelling freshly baked bread and brushing shoulders with people who are also pretending they're fine with the high cost of groceries, Loblaws is charging you an incredible amount more for mustard compared to the dollar store chain.
Loblaws: $3.49
Dollarama: $1.50
Black Pepper
A bag of ground black pepper at Loblaws.
This essential seasoning seems so mundane that paying any more than $2 seems counterintuitive. After all, who wants to blow their grocery budget because they picked up some pepper?
Believe it or not, Dollarama offers a wide variety of "gourmet seasonings," including black peppercorns, and it offers them all for $2. A price point Loblaws' discounted No Name brand can't (or won't) match, with the same seasonings being sold for double the cost.
Loblaws: $3.99
Dollarama: $2.00
Knorr Sidekicks
A package of Knorr Sidekicks.
These packaged pastas have mixed reviews on Google, with some, particularly those with families, praising them for being "perfect side dishes" that go well with most meals. However, others have criticized the brand for not "cooking evenly."
"Good flavour, simple and easy to prepare. However, it often cooks inconsistently. Because the pasta and sauce powder are packaged together, some of the powder will get stuck inside of the pasta piece, preventing it from cooking fully," wrote one user.
Overall, the reception to the quick meal does seem to be mostly positive online, with both Dollarama and Loblaws selling the product at an affordable price. Although if you want the best bang for your buck, the former is definitely the way to go.
Loblaws: $2.79
Dollarama: $2.00
Salt
Pink salt at Dollarama.
Another essential seasoning, just about all of us have salt in our cupboard at home, but here's how you can enjoy the kitchen staple on a bit more of a budget.
Dollarama and Loblaws don't carry the same kinds of salt, the former strictly carries pink Himalayan, while the latter has a wide range of options. It's a bit tough to compare them exactly since the sizes and products are notably different. However, we couldn't find an option at Loblaws that was selling for nearly as cheap as Dollarama, so this one goes to the dollar store by default.
Loblaws: $5.49
Dollarama: $2.50
The winner
A Dollarama store in Canada
Surprised? Probably not. After all, Dollarama won every round of this face-off.
So, the retailer's claim of offering Canadians a notable bargain holds true. However, as mentioned above, its limitations will likely dissuade people from using it as a grocery shopping destination, despite its lower prices.
What's worth keeping in mind, though, is the dollar store chain is a great budget option if you don't mind a second trip when stocking up.
Here are the grand totals for prices of these 7 dinner staples at Dollarama and Loblaws.
Loblaws: $23.43
Dollarama: $13.50