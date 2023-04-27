A TikToker Called Dollarama Her 'Disneyland' & Showed Off Some 'Juicy Finds' (VIDEO)
"Look at all the cute colours."
Dollarama is undeniably a staple amongst the Canadian dollar store roster and some of their products might make your jaded adult heart sing.
Over on TikTok, the social media user @jocebedard, whose profile says she "lives at Dollarama," recently shared some of the "juicy finds" she spotted at a new location of the discount retailer.
"It just opened I am so excited," she said. "I felt like I was going to Disneyland."
The first Dollarama product she shared was an oil sprayer that the store has had for a while, but now it comes in gold and rose gold as well as silver. She noted that she personally owns the product, which comes in at a price point of $4.
"I just think they're so cute and mine has worked great so far," she explained.
Next up, the TikToker showed off some funky potholders.
"I just love the retro vibes of them and especially for $2," she said. "Look at all the cute colours."
If your aesthetic is pink, you might need the measuring cup she displayed that featured hot pink markings instead of the traditional red or black.
"I don't bake," she noted. "I'm terrible at baking, but I want it. For $1.75, it's so freakin cute."
And if your household is into pancakes, for $5, you can pick up a pancake batter dispenser.
"You will have the perfect pancake in no time," she said of the item. "I feel like I'm on Shark Tank trying to sell this to you."
While she didn't end up buying some dishware, it seems like she's got them on the list for next time.
"Now truth be told I might go back for these mugs," the TikToker said of the glass product, adding that it kind of looks like Chip from Beauty and the Beast. "I love them."
And for her final few items, she shared some "aesthetically pleasing" storage containers, seasonal items with bunnies, a "gorgeous" plant holder for $5 and a bag of colourful balls.
"Who needs McDonald's Playhouse when you can just buy a kid's pool and fill it with these frickin balls and have your own?" she asked. "I kind of want to do it for myself."
She added that she'd definitely be going back to that particular Dollarama location at Queen Street West and Gladstone in Toronto.
Given that the store has a broad assortment of general merchandise, it can be hard to know what's worth buying but people on Reddit recently shared their tips for what to pick up at the store which included party supplies, greeting cards and craft items.
Happy shopping!
