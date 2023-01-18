The Sexiest, Kinkiest, Most Frisky Provinces Have Been Revealed & 2022 Was A Busy Year
Apparently the "size queens" live in two specific areas. 👀
It seems Canadians really got into their sexual groove in 2022, and there's even a map to prove it.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Lovehoney's 2023 Sex Map, based on data from 2022, gives "a peek into the sex lives of couples from all over the country," and it indeed has some interesting insights.
For instance, the "Most Frisky" award for all of Canada goes to the people in B.C. who bought the most police role-play costumes in the country.
The "Kinkiest Province" award goes to Quebec, where residents bought more fetish clothing and accessories than the average province, while the "Sexiest Province" award goes to Ontario for buying the most overall products in 2022.
As for the "Size Queens," referring to those who like larger penises, the good people of Newfoundland bought the toys with the most girth (a 4.6-inch average circumference), while those in Northwest Territories bought the biggest dildos (5.4-inch average length).
In terms of BDSM, Nova Scotians spent more money on "blindfolds, masks, and gags" than average, while the town of Oxford, Ontario, picked up the most "electro/medical fetish toys."
The people of Nunavut went for double the pleasure, with their top-selling toy being a rabbit vibrator, which offers dual stimulation.
And in terms of overall sex toy and accessory purchases in Canada, you could apparently fill 42 hot tubs with the amount of lube sold in 2022.
As well, if you measured the length of all sex toys bought in 2022 from tip to shaft, it would "reach the top of the CN Tower 4 times."
The more you know! Have fun and stay safe, Canada!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.