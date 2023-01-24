Ontario Was Rated The 'Sexiest Province' & Bought The Most Adult Products In 2022
Ontario was just ranked the sexiest province in Canada, so you just got bragging rights.
The debate over which province is the best to live in may not be over, but Ontario definitely scored some brownie points below the belt.
LoveHoney, an online adult shop, released its 2023 Canada Sex Map ahead of Valentine's Day, and Ontario won the "Sexiest Province Award" with the most products bought in 2022.
LoveHoney Canada Sex Map.Love Honey
"The map has been created using data from Lovehoney's 2022 sales figures, our global study from summer 2022, and our global expert network and their predictions for Sex Trends 2023," according to the website.
Ontarians aren't shy about putting their money into their sex lives, and according to LoveHoney, Ontario had the most "sexual pleasure spending."
Two Ontario cities also charted on the kinkiest Canadian city list.
Toronto was deemed the "most festive city" with the most LoveHoney advent calendars bought, and Oxford, Ontario, was named the "kinkiest city" after buying the most electro and medical fetish toys.
While Ontario won its fair share of sexy accolades, provinces across the country made a splash in their own way.
British Colombia won the "Most Frisky Award" for buying the most police roleplay costumes, and Alberta was the "Most connected and Tech-Savy," purchasing more couples vibrators than the average province.
Canada, as a whole, had a pretty sexy year in 2022.
LoveHoney claims that the amount of lube they sold could fill 43 hot tubs and that the length of all sex toys sold is equivalent to the CN Tower stacked on itself four times.
