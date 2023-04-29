This Company Is Hiring Canadians To Join An 'Orgasm Advisory Board' & Test Sex Toys
You can get paid to be a professional sex toy tester. 👀
Are you looking to make some money in a job that's more interesting than a typical 9 to 5? Well, a company is hiring Canadians to join a new "Orgasm Advisory Board."
Sexual wellness brand Lovehoney is going to pay people to test sex toys — which will be sent to you if you get the job — as part of the consumer testing and advisory panel.
Anyone living in Canada who is 18 years of age or older can apply regardless of their gender identity, sexual orientation or experience level.
Lovehoney shared that 10 people will get a spot on the Orgasm Advisory Board as professional sex toy testers.
All of the people who are chosen to be board members will get a package of sex toys sent to them every month that's worth up to $250 and a code for 20% off to share with their friends.
Also, those who are hired will get paid $1,000 for one year of service in this job.
As an Orgasm Advisory Board member, you'll review sex toys each month, participate in focus groups to provide feedback, answer survey questions, tell Lovehoney how to bring sexual happiness to people and create content that will be shared all over the world.
If this sounds like the kind of job that you want, you can apply online starting on May 1, 2023, at 12 a.m. ET.
Or, you can go to one of the recruitment events that Lovehoney is hosting in two Canadian cities throughout May and apply in person.
Those events are happening on May 13 and 14 in Toronto and May 19 and 20 in Montreal.
Sarah Tomchesson, Lovehoney's sexual wellness advisor, said that this new board was created to ensure that the company is the "best online resource for sexual wellness."
"Self-pleasure is still stigmatized and taboo in so many places," Tomchesson said. "Because of this, we wanted to take our recruitment initiative to the streets, meet people where they are and educate them about the benefits of masturbation."
Sex toy tester
Salary: $1,000
Company: Lovehoney
Who Should Apply: People living in Canada who are 18 years of age or older can apply for this job if they want to get paid to test sex toys and provide about their experiences.
