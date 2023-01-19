BC Is Officially The 'Most Frisky' Province In Canada & Here's What Vancouverites Are Into
Turns out Toronto is much more PG...
Canada got frisky in 2022, and some provinces and cities let loose a little more than others. British Columbians can now proudly wear the name of Canada's 'most frisky' province after Lovehoney took a look at people's sex lives — and purchases.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Lovehoney released their 2023 Sex Map, based on sales data and a global study from 2022, and it exposes what different places are into.
B.C. has a whole rated high on "Sexual Pleasure Spending," especially compared to provinces like P.E.I., which were low on the scale. It also was officially given the "Most Frisky" Award thanks to lots of people buying police roleplay costumes.
If that wasn't enough to give you some provincial pride, Vancouver was named Canada's "Most Submissive City."
So, there's that.
Apparently, people in Vancouver buy the most bondage rope and tape, as well as some collars and leashes. TMI?
Well too bad, because it gets even more risque!
The neighbouring province of Alberta had the most wearable couple vibrators bought on average. Plus, Calgary was the "Most Animalistic City," based on the high number of tail butt plugs that were bought.
It's not just Western Canada that's kinky though. Oxford, Ontario was actually the "Kinkiest City" thanks to their electro/medical fetish toys.
Toronto was a little less scandalous though, named the "Most Festive City" for the most Lovehoney Advent Calendars bought. Still, they get points for being in Ontario, which as a whole was named the "Sexiest Province."