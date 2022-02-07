Sections

6 Ontario Cities Were Ranked As The Sexiest In Canada & They Might Surprise You

The big city isn’t always the sexiest.

Toronto Staff Writer
6 Ontario Cities Were Ranked As The Sexiest In Canada & They Might Surprise You
Helgidinson | Dreamstime, Khanh Ngo | Dreamstime

Sex and the city may go hand in hand, but it's not always the biggest city that gets the job done.

PinkCherry, an adult toy store, just released its top ten list of the sexiest cities in Canada and Ontario managed to grab six spots.

The coveted list is determined by the "most sex toy sales per person" in cities with populations over 300,000 across Canada from "January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021," according to their website.

Calgary snagged the number one spot once again and now has the sexiest bragging rights for a second consecutive year.

Their top fantasy was "French Maid," which may be surprising considering how many cowboy hats they must have on standby.

British Columbia stole the second spot with the city of Surrey, but Ontario managed to secure third place with Ottawa – proving the biggest city doesn't always come out on top.

Ottawa's top fantasy was also "French Maid," and it seems that the city is all about good vibrations, with their top products being vibrators.

Ontario dominated the list stealing sixth to tenth place which includes London, Brampton, Hamilton, Toronto and Vaughan, respectively.

Despite being Ontario's largest city, Toronto did not rank high on the list.

Canada has sold over "10,348,268 inches of sex toys," which adds up to be "475 CN Towers, 1788 Harbour Centres or 1104 the Bows!" according to PinkCherry. So regardless of your city, Canada as a whole seems to be pretty sexy.

The top ten sexiest cities in Canada, according to PinkCherry, are as follows:

  1. Calgary, Alberta
  2. Surrey, British Columbia
  3. Ottawa, Ontario
  4. Winnipeg, Manitoba
  5. Edmonton, Alberta
  6. London, Ontario
  7. Brampton, Ontario
  8. Hamilton, Ontario
  9. Toronto, Ontario
  10. Vaughan, Ontario
