This Small Canadian Town May Seem Quiet But It's Actually Kinky AF & We Have The Receipts
Small town, biiiiig dildos. 🍆
Online sex shop Pink Cherry took a survey of customer purchases and behaviours in towns and cities all over Canada in 2022, and their ranking of Canada's sexiest places has revealed a charming small town in B.C. as the top spot for getting busy.
Located on Vancouver Island just southwest of Victoria, the idyllic seaside town of Colwood is known for Hatley Castle, the Fisgard lighthouse — and, apparently, its affinity for kinky stuff.
Pink Cherry analyzed 295 towns and cities in Canada, then calculated its rankings based on sex toy sales per person. Canadian towns were classified as places with populations of fewer than 300,000 people.
Out of all Canadian towns, Colwood ranked first in Canada for several categories, including vibrators, dildos, male masturbators and bondage restraints.
Since B.C. recently took the crown as Canada's "kinkiest province," this shouldn't come as a surprise to folks — it seems West Coasters like to get freaky.
According to the report, the residents of Colwood enjoy strawberry-flavoured lube, butt plugs, restraints and seven-inch dildos the most.
Among their most purchased products, there are a couple of vibrators, a strapless strap-on and a sex-thruster machine, which is $799 at regular price, but it's currently on sale for $559 if you want to get in on the action. (The folks of Colwood evidently know a deal when they see it!)
Four B.C. towns are listed among the country's sexiest, the most out of any province. As for cities? Calgary took the title. Yay for sex positivity in Western Canada!
Canada's Top 10 Sexiest Towns
- Colwood, B.C.
- Amos, Quebec
- Estevan, Saskatchewan
- Terrace, B.C.
- Edmunston, New Brunswick
- Roberval, Quebec
- Weyburn, Saskatchewan
- Salmon Arm, B.C.
- Powell River, B.C.
- Canmore, Alberta
