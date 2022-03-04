Editions

calgary

'This Hour Has 22 Minutes' Just Trolled Calgary Over It's 'Sexiest City In Canada' Title

The female anatomy really is a mystery for some.

Susan Kent on This Hour Has 22 Minutes. Right: Mark Critch on This Hour Has 22 Minutes.

thishourhas22minutes | TikTok

Is Calgary the “sexiest” city in Canada? Not if you ask the cast members of This Hour Has 22 Minutes.

The satirical comedy show took aim at a “sex map” posted in February that named Calgary as Canada’s sexiest city, according to adult toy purchases and people’s behaviours in 2021.

In the clip, which has since been widely shared on TikTok, cast member Susan Kent commented on Calgary’s status as the sexiest city in a sketch.

She said: “Calgary was named the sexiest city in Canada. That’s funny, I would have guessed it's a spot just north of Regina.”

@thishourhas22minutes

it’s a blind spot for most #calgary #canada #sketchcomedy #satire #directionsunclear

Taking note of the play on words, fellow cast member Mark Critch took the opportunity to joke about men’s understanding of the female anatomy.

“I looked at a map, I can’t find it. I don’t think it exists. I think it’s a lie,” Critch said.

Kent added: “I’m not surprised.”

This isn’t the first time Calgary has won this accolade. It’s the second year in a row that the city has been crowned as Canada’s sexiest, according to sex toy company Pink Cherry.

It’s been a busy week for Calgary on television too as a Calgarian was also the first Canadian contestant to appear on hit game show Jeopardy! in two years.

