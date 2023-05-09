Traffic To Pornhub In Canada Increased During The Coronation & Here's Who Was Getting Up Early
Some provinces really rose to the occasion. 👑
It seems Canadians were interested in catching a glimpse of King Charles' III's coronation, but according to data from Pornhub, it seems quite a few people got a little, shall we say, sidetracked.
On the morning of the historic and royal event, traffic to the popular adult website saw an overall increase as people looked for something to do while waiting for the new monarch to be crowned.
"People were getting up early to watch it, and they spent a bit of time on Pornhub while they waited," explained Pornhub of the event on Saturday, May 6. "That caused early morning traffic to be nearly 10% higher than normal in Canada."
A graph showing Canadian traffic to Pornhub on the morning of King Charles' coronation. Pornhub
In terms of which provinces were getting an early start to their day and sexual activities, Toronto, Halifax and Montreal all saw an increase in traffic to Pornhub compared to an average Saturday.
That being said, it seems Vancouverites and Calgarians weren't waking up early for the event as their weekly traffic average showed a decrease — but to be fair, that would be a very, very early start to the day for the West Coast cities!
According to a 2022 recap by Pornhub, Canada ranks eighth globally for the highest daily traffic to the site, with the U.S. taking first place, followed by the U.K.
In Canada, the search term "naked women" increased by 592%, while globally, the most searched category was "reality."
Who knows what fun insights 2023 will bring?
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.