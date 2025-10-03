We compared prices of 12 items at Ontario grocery stores to find the cheapest products

Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

packs of frozen blueberries at a longo's store. right: canisters of mccafe ground coffee at metro store in ontario

Frozen blueberries at Longo's. Right: McCafe coffee at Metro.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

We checked the prices of a dozen items at Ontario grocery stores to find where you get the most bang for your buck.

So, here's what you need to know about which store has the cheapest products and the cheapest total basket cost.

There are a few local grocery chains only in Ontario, and some chains that have locations in Ontario but not across Canada.

Because of that, we chose Metro, Longo's and Fortinos for this comparison.

Then, we checked flyers and store shelves and used the regular prices, not the weekly sale prices, of a dozen staple groceries.

Since some products come in different sizes at different stores, we also broke down the "price per" cost for each item.

Now, let's get into how prices compare for 12 staple items at these Ontario grocery stores, along with the total costs and the "price per" costs.

Sliced bread

Metro: $3.99 for a 675-gram loaf of Dempster's bread — $0.59 per 100 grams

Longo's: $3.99 for a 675-gram loaf of Dempster's bread — $0.59 per 100 grams

Fortinos: $4.49 for a 675-gram loaf of Dempster's bread — $0.66 per 100 grams

Deli meat

Metro: $16.79 for a 375-gram pack of Maple Leaf sliced deli meat — $4.47 per 100 grams

Longo's: $16.99 for a 375-gram pack of Maple Leaf sliced deli meat — $4.53 per 100 grams

Fortinos: $15.99 for a 375-gram pack of Maple Leaf sliced deli meat — $4.26 per 100 grams

Cheese

Metro: $7.99 for a 400-gram block of Black Diamond cheese — $1.99 per 100 grams

Longo's: $7.99 for a 400-gram block of Black Diamond cheese — $1.99 per 100 grams

Fortinos: $7.99 for a 400-gram block of Cracker Barrel cheese — $1.99 per 100 grams

Eggs

Metro: $3.99 for a pack of 12 large eggs — $0.33 per egg

Longo's: $3.99 for a pack of 12 large eggs — $0.33 per egg

Fortinos: $3.99 for a pack of 12 large eggs — $0.33 per egg

Frozen blueberries

Metro: $10 for two 600-gram bags of frozen blueberries — $0.83 per 100 grams

Longo's: $18.99 for a 2.25-kilogram pack of frozen blueberries — $0.84 per 100 grams

Fortinos: $19.99 for a two-kilogram bag of frozen blueberries — $0.99 per 100 grams

Fresh berries

Metro: $4.99 for a 170-gram pack of raspberries or blackberries — $2.93 per 100 grams

Longo's: $2.99 for a 170-gram pack of raspberries or blackberries — $1.75 per 100 grams

Fortinos: $4.99 for a 170-gram pack of raspberries or blackberries — $2.93 per 100 grams

Bell peppers

Metro: $8.99 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of peppers — $0.79 per 100 grams

Longo's: $5.99 for a 567-gram bag of bell peppers — $1.05 per 100 grams

Fortinos: $5.99 for a 450-gram bag of bell peppers — $1.33 per 100 grams

Olive oil

Metro: $11.99 for a one-litre bottle of Selection extra virgin olive oil — $1.19 per 100 millilitres

Longo's: $13.49 for a 500-millilitre bottle of Longo's Curato extra virgin olive oil — $2.69 per 100 millilitres

Fortinos: $16.99 for a one-litre bottle of President's Choice extra virgin olive oil — $1.69 per 100 millilitres

Granola bars

Metro: $14.99 for a 960-gram box of Quaker Chewy granola bars — $1.56 per 100 grams

Longo's: $16.99 for a 960-gram box of Quaker Chewy granola bars — $1.76 per 100 grams

Fortinos: $14.99 for a 960-gram box of Quaker Chewy granola bars — $1.56 per 100 grams

Cereal

Metro: $10.99 for a 1.3-kilogram box of Kellogg's cereal — $0.84 per 100 grams

Longo's: $7.99 for a 725-gram box of Kellogg's cereal — $1.10 per 100 grams

Fortinos: $7.99 for a 725-gram box of Kellogg's cereal — $1.10 per 100 grams

Ground coffee

Metro: $33.99 for an 875-gram canister of McCafe ground coffee — $3.88 per 100 grams

Longo's: $34.99 for an 875-gram canister of McCafe ground coffee — $3.99 per 100 grams

Fortinos: $29.99 for an 875-gram canister of McCafe ground coffee — $3.42 per 100 grams

Sparkling water

Metro: $12.49 for six one-litre bottles of San Pellegrino carbonated water — $0.20 per 100 millilitres

Longo's: $12.99 for six one-litre bottles of San Pellegrino carbonated water — $0.21 per 100 millilitres

Fortinos: $8.99 for six 500-millilitre bottles of San Pellegrino carbonated water — $0.29 per 100 millilitres

TOTALS

Now, let's get into the totals, including the total basket cost, the total "price per" cost, and which products are cheapest at each store.

Before taxes, the total cost of a basket with these 12 items at each store is:

  • Metro: $141.19
  • Longo's: $147.38
  • Fortinos: $142.38

Metro has the cheapest total, which is $6.23 less than the total cost at Longo's and $1.19 less than the total for this basket of groceries at Fortinos.

Since some products are different sizes, here is the total "price per" cost at each store:

  • Metro: $19.60
  • Longo's: $20.83
  • Fortinos: $20.55

Metro is still the cheapest store, but the difference between the "price per" totals at these three stores is much smaller than the total basket price.

It only costs $1.23 and $0.95 more at Longo's and Fortinos, respectively.

The products that are cheapest at Metro are bell peppers, frozen blueberries, olive oil, cereal and water.

The products that are cheapest at Fortinos are sliced deli meat and ground coffee.

Metro and Longo's are both cheapest for bread, while Metro and Fortinos are both cheapest for fresh berries and granola bars.

All three stores have the same price for cheese and eggs.

Each of these Ontario grocery stores has products that are cheaper when compared to the others.

But Metro has the largest amount of the cheapest products, along with the cheapest basket total and the cheapest "price per" total.

So, it looks like you get the most bang for your buck at Metro with this basket of a dozen items!

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

